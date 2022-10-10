Three men involved in bloody fight in Ang Mo Kio coffee shop
Three men, aged between 51 and 58, were involved in a bloody fight in coffee shop at Block 555 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10.
The fight happened on Oct 9 at 4.15am, the police said.
The three men were conscious when they were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.
A video that captured the entire incident, including the bloody aftermath, was posted on Facebook group Complaint Singapore.
In the video, chairs in the coffee shop can be seen being thrown around and blood splatters could be seen on the floor. Tables are also toppled. The men are seen kicking and punching each other.
Police investigations are ongoing.
