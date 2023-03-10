Three people taken to hospital after accident at Serangoon Road

Two construction vehicles were on Lavender Street near the scene of the accident. PHOTO: MSW/SGROAD BLOCKS/TRAFFIC NEWS/TELEGRAM

Three people were taken to the hospital after a traffic accident at the junction of Serangoon Road and Lavender Street on Friday afternoon.

Photos and videos circulating on social media show a stationary silver Toyota sedan on the pavement in front of the Spacepod @ Hive hostel, with a lamp post fallen across at least three lanes of Lavender Street heading towards the Singapore Indian Association.

Two construction vehicles were on Lavender Street near the scene of the accident, with several men in construction gear trying to lift the front of the silver sedan.

A stationary black car was seen near the fallen lamp post, with at least one ambulance on scene, which was diagonally across from Kallang Polyclinic. Workers were also seen working on the roadside electrical junction box near the silver sedan and the fallen lamp post.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at about 2.25pm and have taken three people to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The Straits Times has contacted the police for more information.