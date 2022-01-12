 Three Singaporeans arrested for suspected drug offences, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Three Singaporeans arrested for suspected drug offences

A total of 423g of Ice, which has an estimated street value of $63,000, was seized during the operation.PHOTO: CENTRAL NARCOTICS BUREAU
Shermaine Ang
Jan 12, 2022 06:15 pm

Three Singaporeans were arrested by Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers on Tuesday evening (Jan 11) for suspected drug activities.

A total of 423g of Ice, which has an estimated street value of $63,000, was seized during the operation, CNB said in a media release on Wednesday (Jan 12).

Drug paraphernalia and cash amounting to $19,100, as well as 115 tablets of prescription drugs, including nitrazepam, midazolam and diazepam, and two bottles of cough syrup were also seized.

The amount of Ice seized can feed the addiction of about 240 users a week.

On Tuesday, CNB officers arrested a 37-year-old man in Bukit Batok Street 52 and found a packet containing 1g of Ice on him. He was then escorted to his home in the vicinity of Bukit Batok Avenue 4, where 110 tablets of prescription drugs and two bottles of cough syrup were seized from the unit.

In a follow-up operation the same evening, CNB officers nabbed another 29-year-old man near Bukit Batok Street 52, and raided another residential unit in the same area where a 30-year-old woman was also arrested.

The officers found 10 packets containing about 422g of Ice, various drug paraphernalia and cash amounting to $19,100, as well as five tablets of prescription drugs in the unit.

Investigations are ongoing.

