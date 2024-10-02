 Thundery showers expected in first half of October, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Thundery showers expected in first half of October

Rain is expected over parts of the island in the afternoon on most days, and may extend into a few nights.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Kolette Lim for The Straits Times
Oct 02, 2024 06:44 am

Keep your umbrellas handy if you are heading out in the next two weeks as thundery showers are expected in the first fortnight of October.

Rain is expected over parts of the island in the afternoon on most days, and may extend into a few nights, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) in an advisory on Oct 1.

Inter-monsoon conditions are expected to set in during the first week of the month and may bring light winds and higher lightning activity, the weatherman added.

The daily maximum temperature may rise slightly above 34 deg C on a few days during the fortnight, but is likely to range between 32 deg C and 34 deg C on most days.

In the last two weeks of September, the daily maximum temperatures rose above 33 deg C on most days, with Ang Mo Kio recording the highest temperature of 35.7 deg C on Sept 22.

Most parts of the country recorded above average rainfall, with the Sumatra squalls bringing widespread thundery showers and gusty winds on a few nights.

On Sept 17, the squall resulted in gusts ranging from 40kmh to 80kmh, with East Coast Parkway registering winds of up to 83.2kmh.

On Sept 24, converging winds and strong solar heating brought heavy thundery showers to many areas of Singapore. The daily total rainfall of 95.4mm recorded in Jurong Pier that day was the highest rainfall recorded for the second half of September.

