'Tour de Mandai'? Netizens slam large group of cyclists

A video showing a large group of cyclists riding along Mandai Road has sparked backlash among netizens.

The video was posted by Facebook page SG Road Vigilante - SGRV on Monday (April 11), drawing over 33,000 views and 160 comments to date.

The Facebook post cautioned: "Drivers, do slow down and stay focused on the road over the weekends as cycling groups fail to conform to five riders in single file, or 10 if cycling two abreast."

The video has drawn flak from netizens. Some even called the group of cyclists "Tour de Mandai", in reference to France's annual bicycle race event.

However, there were also those who urged others to be kinder and more understanding.

One user commented: "Cyclists from different groups and speed will just end up in a cluster... it's normal. Just like walking in a crowded park. Can y'all walk 2 rows of 5? Many people can't even stand 1m apart. Just try to think from both perspectives."

Cycling groups are currently capped at five cyclists in a single file or 10 cyclists when riding abreast. Cyclists caught flouting traffic rules will have to pay a $150 fine.