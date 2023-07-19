Tree falls on car outside CTE tunnel impeding traffic; no reported injuries

In photos circulating online, a tree is seen to have fallen on a white Kia Sorento car and blocking at least three lanes.

Motorists on Wednesday morning experienced a snarl-up after a tree fell right outside a Central Expressway (CTE) tunnel in the Orchard area during a downpour.

In photos circulating online, a tree is seen to have fallen on a white Kia Sorento car and blocking at least three lanes. There were no injuries reported.

In a video making the rounds online, at least 10 motorists can be seen waiting on the road in the rain, as the tree is impeding traffic.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Twitter at 9.32am there was an accident in the CTE Tunnel towards Ayer Rajah Expressway before Orchard Road exit with congestion until Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 exit.

It added that the CTE tunnel was closed before the Orchard Road exit.

All three lanes were closed until about 10.30am, after which only Lane 3 remained closed. As at 3.40pm, Lane 3 was still closed.

The tree likely fell during the downpour on Wednesday morning.

According to the National Environment Agency’s Meteorological Service Singapore website, there was 35.8mm of rainfall in Newton since midnight, with more than 20mm of rainfall occurring between 9am and 9.59am.

The weatherman on Monday said that the weather for the rest of July would be drier than it had been in the first half of the month, with warm conditions expected.

However, he added that short-duration thundery showers were expected between late morning and afternoon over parts of the island on some days.

The weatherman also said below-average rainfall is expected for the rest of the month. The highest daily total rainfall recorded in the first half of July was 98.4mm in Kent Ridge on July 14.

The Straits Times has contacted National Parks Board for more information.