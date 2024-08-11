Truck driver assisting with investigations after accident on PIE

A video posted on Facebook showed a blue car with a damaged rear bumper between two trucks.

A 40-year-old male truck driver is assisting with investigations following an accident involving two cars and three trucks on the PIE on Aug 10.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident on the PIE towards Changi after the Upper Jurong Road exit at 1.40pm.

A 48-year-old car driver and his 12-year-old male passenger were taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

A video posted on Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook showed a blue car with a damaged rear bumper between two trucks.

An Emas recovery truck and police car can be seen in the background.

Police investigations are ongoing.