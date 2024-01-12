Truck hits pickup and takes off

The truck turns to hit the pickup before continuing in the centre lane.

In a video shared in Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, a truck travelling in the centre lane is seen veering to the right, hitting a pickup, before continuing on its journey.

The incident, which is believed to have taken place at Lentor Avenue on Jan 11, was captured on a vehicle's dashcam.

The video shows the vehicles passing road works that narrow the road down to two lanes.

Once they go pass the road cones, the pickup moves from behind the truck to the right lane. It is almost abreast with the truck when the bigger vehicle veers to the right and hits it.

The truck then continues on its way in the centre lane without stopping to render help to the driver of the pickup, which came to a stop after the hit.

The pickup's side mirror flew to the middle of the road as a result of the impact.