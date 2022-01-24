Twins found dead in canal: Father charged with murder, boys' bodies cremated

Hearses carrying the bodies of the twins arriving at Mandai Crematorium on Jan 24, 2022.

The 11-year-old twins who were found dead in a canal in Upper Bukit Timah were cremated on Monday evening (Jan 24).

Two hearses bearing the portraits of Aston Yap Kai Shern and Ethan Yap E Chern arrived at Mandai Crematorium at around 7.45pm.

One of the photos showed the back view of a boy. The other was a side view of a boy with a sunset in the background.

They were cremated at about 9pm following a Buddhist prayer service at 8.15pm.

Earlier, at around 7.15pm, a white Nissan car, believed to be ferrying the older sister of the boys, was seen entering Mandai Crematorium.

Mr Fong Chun Cheong, the funeral director of Singapore Yin Feng Shui Funeral Services, told The Straits Times that the boys were cremated at the same time.

Mr Fong earlier said that he had advised the family to cremate the bodies as he could not be sure of their condition.

This was because no embalming had been done on the bodies over the past four days, said Mr Fong, who previously said he is a family friend.

Last Saturday, the police said they had received a call for help on Friday at 6.25pm from the boys' father who was at a playground in Greenridge Crescent.

His sons were later found lying motionless in a nearby canal. They were pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

On Monday morning, Xavier Yap Jung Houn, 48, was charged with the murder of Ethan Yap.

The police prosecutor asked for Yap to be remanded for one week with permission to be taken out for investigations, including visits to the scene of the incident.

Only one charge was tendered in court on Monday.

The offence of murder carries the death penalty.