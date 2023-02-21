 Two bus passengers taken to hospital after collision with truck in Bedok, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Two bus passengers taken to hospital after collision with truck in Bedok

A bus and a truck collided at the junction of Bedok North Road and Kaki Bukit Road 5 on Monday morning. PHOTO: BEH CHIA LOR/FACEBOOK
Wong Shiying
Feb 21, 2023 07:45 pm

A 45-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man were taken to hospital after the bus they were in and a truck were involved in an accident on Monday morning.

Pictures of the incident show the front of the truck colliding with the right side of the bus at the junction of Bedok North Road and Kaki Bukit Road 5.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at around 8.30am on Monday. Investigations are ongoing.

The Straits Times has contacted bus operator Go-Ahead Singapore for comment.

