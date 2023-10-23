 Two men taken to hospital after accident on PIE, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Two men taken to hospital after accident on PIE

Two men taken to hospital after accident on PIE
The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force were alerted to the incident at about 3.55pm on Oct 22.PHOTOS: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS READER
Elaine Lee
Oct 23, 2023 06:20 pm

Two men were taken to hospital after their cars overturned in an accident on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Sunday afternoon.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force were alerted at about 3.55pm to the incident on the PIE towards Tuas, before the Jurong West Avenue 1 exit.

They said that two male car drivers, aged 53 and 44, were taken conscious to National University Hospital.

An image provided by an eyewitness to Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News showed a car that was lying on its side and looked charred.

Police investigations are ongoing.

A video uploaded online showed the cyclists surrounding a taxi after the taxi stopped abruptly.
Singapore

Police probing confrontation between cyclists and cabby

Related Stories

M'sian boy who falls out of moving car survives after being hit by two oncoming cars

Bus veers off Seletar Expressway, crashes into tree; driver taken to hospital

Car overturns on Nicoll Highway after hitting another car; 2 suffer minor injuries

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS - TRAFFICPIE