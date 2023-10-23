Two men taken to hospital after accident on PIE

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force were alerted to the incident at about 3.55pm on Oct 22.

Two men were taken to hospital after their cars overturned in an accident on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Sunday afternoon.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force were alerted at about 3.55pm to the incident on the PIE towards Tuas, before the Jurong West Avenue 1 exit.

They said that two male car drivers, aged 53 and 44, were taken conscious to National University Hospital.

An image provided by an eyewitness to Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News showed a car that was lying on its side and looked charred.

Police investigations are ongoing.