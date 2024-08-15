 Two taken to hospital in 4-vehicle accident on ECP, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Two taken to hospital in 4-vehicle accident on ECP

One of the cars – with its front bumper damaged – is seen atop another car in a photo shared on Telegram. PHOTO: SGROAD BLOCKS/TRAFFIC NEWS
Chin Hui Shan for The Straits Times
Aug 15, 2024 05:28 pm

Two people were taken to hospital following an accident involving four cars along East Coast Parkway (ECP) on Aug 15, the police said.

A photo of the accident’s aftermath sent to the SGRoad Blocks/Traffic News Telegram group shows one car - with its front bumper damaged - atop another car. Two other cars in front of them are seen stationary.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted at about 8.30am to the accident along ECP towards Changi after Marine Parade exit.

Two male car drivers - aged 49 and 62 - were taken to the hospital conscious, the police said.

They were taken to Changi General Hospital, according to SCDF.

Police investigations are ongoing.

