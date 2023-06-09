UK couple find woman's wallet in S'pore, mail it to her from Australia

The couple wrote in a note to Stomper Sherly that they had alerted the police and left a message at McDonald's after finding her wallet.

A woman was shocked and touched when a kind British couple returned her wallet that she had lost in April.

Stomper Sherly said that she had left her Louis Vuitton wallet behind at a McDonald's in Bugis Junction on Apr 6 at about 10am.

"I forgot that I had left it on the chair and returned to look for it after two hours but it was gone," she said.

Weeks went by. She had lost almost all hope of finding it when a kind British couple mailed the wallet to her Malaysia address.

"Mr Berry and his wife had found the wallet at McDonald's and mailed it to my Malaysia address," she said. She had her Malaysian identity card in it.

The couple wrote in a note to Sherly that they had alerted the police and left a message at McDonald's after finding her wallet.

When they could not get in contact with her, they continued their journey to Australia and mailed her wallet to her from there.

"I was so shocked and super grateful to them," she said.

"I was supposed to meet them when they stopped over in Singapore before flying back to the UK but unfortunately, Scoot failed them and they had a serious flight delay.

"I felt like I am super lucky as I thought there was no hope of getting my wallet back after two weeks.

"I didn't know how to express my gratitude to them as I couldn't thank them in person.

"I hope by posting this on Stomp, I can share their kindness with more people."