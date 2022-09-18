Ulu Pandan Park Connector section closed after flash flood warning

A section of the park connector was closed to the public, on Sept 18, 2022. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

A section of the Ulu Pandan Park Connector in Ghim Moh was closed on Sunday morning after water levels in the Ulu Pandan canal almost reached the park connector's level.

Flash flood warnings issued by national water agency PUB at 9.50am said that the water level in the canal was at 90 per cent capacity.

The canal had a channel carved out in it on Sept 3, after soil was displaced into it following a landslide the previous day.

One passer-by sustained minor injuries from the landslide was attended to on-site.

The landslide affected part of the Clementi NorthArc site in Clementi Avenue 6 where a retaining wall - which holds back earth or water - was being built, and where a basketball court and pavilion would be located. The authorities ordered work on this part of the site to be stopped until further notice.

Construction efforts to repair the damage caused by the landslide are estimated to take a few months.