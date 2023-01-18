Unidentified substances found at two religious centres, police investigating

An SCDF Fire engine near The Catholic Centre, after an unidentified substance was found sprayed around the building, on Jan 18, 2023.

Stains spotted on the floor outside the Catholic Centre at Waterloo Street on Jan 18, 2023.

Occupants of the Catholic Centre in Waterloo Street were evacuated from the 10-storey building on Wednesday morning after an unidentified substance was found sprayed around the building perimeter.

A similar incident occurred on Tuesday, when the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were called in to investigate after a white substance was found at the Bible House, located in Armenian Street.

At least four SCDF vehicles were seen outside the Catholic Centre at about 10.45am on Wednesday morning.

A staff, who works in the Catholic Centre and declined to be named, told The Straits Times he saw the substance at the building’s foyer when he arrived for work at about 9am.

Suspecting that it might be an oil spill from a vehicle, he did not think much of it and proceeded to his office as per usual. At about 10.30am, all of the building’s occupants were evacuated after SCDF officers arrived, he said.

The staff member added that no one had indicated that they were feeling unwell when asked by SCDF officers.

After checks by SCDF and police officers, occupants were allowed to re-enter the centre at about 12.20pm.

Services at Crossings Cafe, located on the building’s ground floor, was allowed to proceed as per normal.

Responding to queries from ST, a spokesman from the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore confirmed that it had made a police report on the incident.

“‘We understand that the police and the SCDF are investigating the report made at the Catholic Centre in Waterloo Street this morning,” said the spokesman, who added that the archdiocese is “unable to make a statement at this time”.

Dark streaks and patches seen along one side of the Catholic Centre on Jan 18, 2023. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



When ST arrived at the centre at about 12.25pm, only one SCDF fire engine remained on site. Markings were seen on the walls of two sides of the building, appearing in streaks and patches.

Dark stains were also seen at the building’s foyer.

ST has contacted the police and SCDF, for more information on Wednesday morning’s incident, which took place after a similar occurrence on Tuesday morning at the Bible House.

The police told ST on Tuesday that at about 11.40am on that day, a case of “white substance found at a location along Armenian Street” was reported.

The SCDF was called in to investigate. SCDF said that it took a sample of the substance, and added that several tests conducted on the sample by its hazardous materials specialists did not detect harmful substances.

Police investigations into Tuesday’s incident are ongoing.