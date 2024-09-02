Used-car owner's application for VEP rejected

In less than a month, Singapore vehicles entering Malaysia via the two land checkpoints will need to have a valid Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP).

Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke said on June 25: "There will be no U-turn. Oct 1, it will be enforced."

Singapore vehicle owners must register, install and activate their VEP-radio frequency identification (RFID) tags, which allow motorists to pay the RM20 ($5.75) road charge when they enter Johor and the toll fees on Malaysia’s expressways using the designated RFID lanes.

Without a valid VEP, which operates as an “identity card” for foreign vehicles in Malaysia, motorists risk being denied entry to Johor or fined up to RM2,000.

But there are drivers who face roadblocks in their attempt to obtain a VEP.

Mr Ye, a 42-year-old engineer, told Shin Min Daily News his VEP application has been rejected. The previous owner of Mr Ye's car had not cancelled his VEP for the vehicle.

“I couldn’t contact the previous owner, so I couldn’t get him to cancel the permit," explained Mr Ye, adding that he explained his situation to the Malaysian authorities but did not receive any response to his numerous appeal e-mails.

He even went to the TCSens office in Johor to submit the necessary documents. It has been more than three months and he has yet to receive his VEP.

TCSens is a private vendor appointed by Malaysia’s Road Transport Department to assist motorists with their VEP applications.

“I am afraid I will not be able to receive my VEP before the implementation kicks in," lamented Mr Ye, who goes to Malaysia every other month to visit his family.