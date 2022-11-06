 Veteran deejay Brian Richmond retires from radio, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Veteran deejay Brian Richmond retires from radio

Veteran deejay Brian Richmond retires from radio
Brian Richmond, a veteran of the local radio scene, is retiring from radio after a career spanning some five decades.PHOTO: ST FILE
Yamini Chinnuswamy
Nov 06, 2022 05:42 pm

Brian Richmond, a veteran of the local radio scene, is retiring after a career spanning some five decades.

He made the announcement during his morning show on Gold 905, The Vintage Showcase.

On its Facebook page, Gold 905 confirmed the news, noting that Sunday was his last day at work.

“We would like to thank him for all his contributions. While we will miss him greatly, we wish him all the best,” the statement said.

It added that The Vintage Showcase will be taken over by deejay Phillip Chew.

During his final broadcast, Richmond reportedly made it clear that his retirement would be permanent.

Singer Aaron Carter (right) and his brother Nick in 2006, answering questions about their reality TV show House Of Carters.
Music

Singer Aaron Carter dead at 34

Related Stories

Actor Ryan Reynolds trolls pal Nick Cannon, whose 11th child is on the way

Celine Dion stars as herself in rom-com due in 2023

Joanne Peh responds to criticism over coconuts comment

“I’m not going on vacation. I’m going on a long, long journey,” he said.

“It’s a painful decision for me, but I’m bowing out while I’m ahead,” he added.

Richmond began in radio in the 1970s, and has remained a steady presence on the airwaves ever since. He was given a lifetime achievement award at the Singapore Radio Awards in 2005.

 

We would like to share that Brian Richmond is leaving GOLD 905 for personal reasons and today (6 Nov) is his last day...

Posted by Mediacorp GOLD 905 on Saturday, November 5, 2022
More On This Topic
Former radio DJ Daniel Ong welcoming another baby, his second son

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

CelebritiesradioSingapore