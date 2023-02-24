Victim or culprit? Hilarious video reveals man was "both"

If you are the victim, you cannot be the culprit. Or can you?

In a TikTok video uploaded on Feb 7, user Eunicecatx shared how this conundrum actually happened to her friend in December last year.

We see first that a message from her friend informing her that he is at a police station because of a hit-and-run accident.

A photo is also shown, showing scratches on the bumper of the car.

The video then shows an image of the police report filed at Orchard Neighbourhood Police Centre.

But it soon turns out the accident was, well, her friend’s own doing.

Showing the footage of her friend’s dashcam in her video, it is revealed that the driver of the car - her friend - had caused the damage to his car after grazing a car park wall.

Eunicecatx’s caption in the video also claims the police had told her friend that he would be able to find the culprit by reviewing the footage himself.

Many in the comments were flummoxed as to how he did not feel the impact of the car scraping the wall.

A bewildered netizen said: “I cannot imagine he didn’t feel that!”

According to Eunicecatx, her friend had thought that he had instead ran over a curb.

In another comment, a user shared a hilarious incident similar to the one that happened.

“My FIL (father-in-law) reported lost car when his car kena towed away.”