Car crashes into parked Benz; nearly hits people sitting outside coffee shop
People sitting outside a Geylang coffee shop were nearly hit by a car crashing into a parked Mercedes early Friday morning (April 28).
A video shared by Stomper Watson shows a man sitting at a table and looking at his phone as well as another man at another table behind a pillar doing the same thing.
The coffee shop looked like it was shuttered for the night. A black Mercedes can be seen parked on double yellow lines near the first man.
A white car suddenly crashed into the Mercedes, pushing it towards the second man, but it stopped before hitting him. Both men were startled out of their seats.
In response to a Stomp query, police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car at the junction of Geylang Road towards Kallang Road after Lorong 37 Geylang at 3.40am.
No injuries were reported and a 30-year-old male car driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.
