Viral red HDB lift lobby becomes location for photo shoots

(Left) Art director-photographer Jayden Tan did a fashion shoot at the infamous red lift lobby. Digital content creator Kyla Tan in front of the distinctive red tiles.

The all-red Tampines lift lobby, which went viral for being spooky, is now a popular location for photo shoots.

Located at Block 640B on Tampines Street 62, the block of flats is part of the upcoming Tampines GreenVines estate, with other blocks sporting yellow or blue themes.

The striking red ceiling, walls and floors looked auspicious in the day, but eerie at night, with residents complaining it looked straight out of a horror movie.

Earlier this month, the ceilings were repainted white to tone it down.

Photographer-art director Jayden Tan shared a series of photos on Instagram, as well as a behind-the-scenes video of the shoot on TikTok.

“To be honest, the red BTO block is totally a vibe, if you get it, you get it,” he wrote on Instagram to go with the fashion shoot with two male models, one in all white and the other in all black.

“Maybe perhaps it’s just a wrong shade of red to be palatable for the general public? I don’t know. But here’s us trying to hold on to what’s left of the half white-washed lobby.”

Digital content creator Kyla Tan also shared images of herself at the same location.

Wearing a long white blazer and matching shorts with killer heels, she posed at the lift lobby with a fluffy dog.

“Too red or too rad?” she wrote in the caption, adding a hashtag #nationalday to reference the red-and-white theme.

Freelance photographer Marcus Chow also showcased a series of photos he shot on TikTok, with the red tiled walls featuring prominently. He also shot some photos at a different block in the estate which features bright yellow tiles.

TikTokkers have also been flocking to the distinctive lift lobbies to film content. A clip shared by @swiperswipesright showed two girls taking turns to pose in their outfits in front of the red and yellow tiles.