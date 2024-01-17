Weekly cashback for hawker meals on DBS PayLah! app extended till July

The 5 Million Hawker Meals initiative is meant to offset the cost of meals for people facing persistent inflation and global uncertainties.

Residents will continue to enjoy meal subsidies under DBS and POSB’s 5 Million Hawker Meals initiative after DBS Bank announced on Jan 17 that the scheme would be extended six months, till July 26.

Launched in February 2023, the initiative allows users to enjoy cashback of up to $3 if they are among the first 100,000 to use the PayLah! app to scan and pay for their meals every Friday at over 11,600 hawker stalls islandwide.

Meant to offset the cost of meals for people facing persistent inflation and global uncertainties, it was due to end on Jan 19.

The extension to July 26 will see the scheme subsidise a projected total of 7.5 million hawker meals over 18 months, said DBS.

DBS’ acting chief information officer and Singapore country head, Mr Han Kwee Juan, said that the bank was heartened by the positive impact the subsidies have had on its customers.

“While we do see cautious signs of recovery on the horizon for 2024, we’re aware that ongoing economic uncertainties and inflation continue to be a concern for many,” he said.

“Our hope is that the subsidies will continue to provide some relief to those looking to better manage their everyday expenses and support our hawkers.”

According to DBS, close to five million hawker meal subsidies have been redeemed as at Jan 17.