What a trooper: Man gets Star Wars-themed send-off at Mandai crematorium

A Singaporean man was given a grand and unique cremation ceremony recently, one that was perhaps befitting of a stormtrooper.

Almost literally, a stormtrooper.

A Tik Tok video of the service was uploaded by user icraft4good on April 30.

In the video, people decked in Star Wars outfits can be seen observing the ceremony at Mandai Crematorium and Columbarium Complex.

And yes, Darth Vader was present as well, along with a number of stormtroopers, some First Order TIE Fighter Pilots, a few members of the Imperial military, and an Imperial Royal Guard.

All are walking solemnly behind a coffin, bidding goodbye to the dearly departed.

The TikTok video was accompanied by the caption: "Goodbye my brother! May The Force be with you.

According to Mothership.sg, the 501st Singapore Garrison, the local chapter of an international fan-based Star Wars costuming organisation, had posted on Facebook about the service on April 29, referring to the deceased as "TB-7576".

The post said: "Today, we bade farewell to one of our own, TB-7576. A good man gone too soon. You are one with The Force now, brother. Rest easy. Buckets off."

In the comments section, a Facebook user, Kwok Wai Chak, who identified himself as the deceased's father, said that he was "immensely proud" of his son Shawn, and was grateful for the "awesome send off".

May The Force be with you, Shawn.