When do you need to wear a mask in Singapore? A guide to what are indoor and outdoor settings

Masks will no longer be mandatory in outdoor settings from Tuesday (March 29).

This is because the risk of outdoor transmission is significantly lower, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong who announced on Thursday the easing of Covid-19 measures as the Omicron wave subsides.

But indoors, masks-wearing will remain mandatory.

Safe distancing requirements will still be maintained in mask-off settings to minimise transmission, which means groups must maintain the 1m distance.

The Ministry of Health also encourages people to wear their masks even when outdoors for personal protection and to protect others, especially in crowded areas.

Indoor places refer to all buildings or places with clearly defined entrances and exits, such as office buildings, shopping malls, public transport and hawker centres and coffee shops.

Places which are sheltered but with open access generally, such as HDB void decks, retail block walkways, bus stops, and naturally ventilated bus interchanges will be regarded as outdoor areas.

Here are examples of places which are considered indoors and outdoors:

Mask-wearing guidelines

Indoors: Mask-wearing required

• Within office buildings, shopping malls, lifts

• Within public transport such as buses and trains

• Within hawker centres, coffee shops, wet markets

• Within HDB retail shops and other shophouses

• Within classrooms and libraries

Outdoors: Mask-wearing optional

• HDB void decks, HDB retail shop walkways, five-foot ways

• Bus stops and naturally ventilated bus interchanges

• Open unenclosed spaces such as parks, fields, nature trails

• Open-air sheltered walkways and bridges