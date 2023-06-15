When you pay for Super VIP 19-seat bus but get a 44-seater

A Super VIP bus has fewer seats, which mean more room and comfort for the passengers.

So travellers were understandably furious that even though they paid for a SVIP 19-seat bus from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore, they were told to transfer to a non-SVIP 44-seat bus.

That was on top of the hours of delays, said Stomper Isuru, who called it a "distressing experience" with the bus company, Star Qistna Express.

He recounted: "Through the Easybook app, we booked an SVIP 19-seat bus from Terminal Bersepadu Selatan, KL to Singapore on June 4.

"Our scheduled departure time was 2.45pm, but the bus was delayed by a staggering three hours.

"After enduring the lengthy wait, the bus finally arrived at 5:37pm and we settled into comfortable seats, hoping for a smooth journey. However, our hopes were quickly shattered.

"Merely ten minutes into the trip, we were abruptly instructed to disembark and board another bus. To our dismay, this replacement bus was a 44-seat one, not the SVIP bus we had originally booked and paid for.

"Despite our protests and attempts to reason with the conductor, she showed no concern or willingness to address the issue.

"Reluctantly, we boarded the alternative bus, but to our astonishment, it did not start moving. We were left waiting for an additional hour before the bus finally began its journey.

"This infuriating situation continued when the same bus with SVIP seats arrived and unloaded a different group of passengers, who were instructed to join us on the same bus."

The Stomper shared a video of the maroon Star Qistna bus arriving and unloading its passengers, who then boarded the bus the Stomper was now on.

"All of us had invested a significant amount of money into this journey, only to face a series of unfortunate events and an appalling level of service," said the Stomper.

"Our frustration was completely disregarded by the Star Qistna staff, who seem to have been engaging in such deceptive practices for an extended period without any consequences."

Stomp has contacted Star Qistna for more info.