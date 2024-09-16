Residents concerned over possible foreign beggar syndicate in Yishun

The man was reportedly calm and collected when he was led away by police officers.

A recent incident in Yishun has raised concern among residents about a potential "foreign beggar syndicate" operating in the area.

On Sept 13, a disabled man selling tissue paper around Block 846 Yishun Ring Road was arrested by police, reported Shin Min Daily News.

"The man had no left arm and his lower right arm was missing," Mr Deng, a resident, said.

"He was sitting and selling tissue, next to a shophouse when a woman called the police."

The 78-year-old said the woman called the police because she felt sorry for the man and hoped they could help him.

However, the man was calm and collected when police officers led him away.

Shop owners said that when the police arrived, they searched the man's backpack for his passport and found that he was not local.

The man reportedly was first seen in the area about two weeks ago.

He did not speak to anyone in the area but kind passers-by would give him money. Some would not even take the tissue paper he was selling. He was also observed to have received a $50 note one time.

Other residents reported seeing at least two other disabled tissue sellers in the vicinity, further fueling concerns about a possible organised operation and their potential impact on the neighbourhood.

One resident, who declined to be named, saw three disabled tissue vendors in the area over the past month, particularly on weekends at around six or seven in the morning.

"Besides the one who was taken away by the police, I saw another disabled man selling tissue paper nearby several weeks ago," the resident said.

"It's wrong if they're operating as a syndicate and taking advantage of people's kindness," he added.

The incident comes just a week after a similar incident in Johor, Malaysia, where the Malaysian Immigration Department busted a street begging syndicate involving six Chinese nationals, all persons with disabilities.

Preliminary investigations revealed that each beggar earned between RM2,400 (S$723.40) and RM12,000 per month, and they also reportedly received monthly incentives of up to RM1,200.