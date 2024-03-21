Woman arrested in raid on Chinatown massage parlour

Enforcement officers raided a shop on March 20 and arrested a woman who is believed to be a masseuse.

This came about a month after it was reported in by Shin Min Daily News that there were shops at People's Park Centre in Chinatown that were offering "special" services.

The Chinese daily had been tipped off by a reader who claimed she often saw scantily-clad women at the third floor of the mall approach men who walked past their shops.

It is believed that the "special" services offered by the women ranged between $50 and $150. Customers can even book "two-person services".

The masseuse in one of the shops at the mall refused to admit the enforcement officers who then broke the door down. She was arrested immediately, witnesses told Shin Min Daily News.

The woman, who is believed to be in her 50s, allegedly provided sexual services in the third-storey shop.

There were customers in the shop at the time of the raid, according to witnesses.

A woman who identified herself as the landlord of the shop told the Chinese daily that the tenant had rented the shop for hair treatment services.

"They said it was to provide scalp treatments. I didn't expect it to turn out like this," said the distraught landlord.