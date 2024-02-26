There's something shady going on at People's Park Centre

People's Park Centre in Chinatown is apparently seedy, with a number of its shops offering "special" massages.

Shin Min Daily News was tipped off by a 55-year-old reader who said she often saw scantily-clad women at the third floor of the mall approach men who walked past their shops.

A 32-year-old man the Chinese daily spoke to said he knew at least one shop on that floor offered "special" services.

He had gone into the shop for a massage.

The masseuse led him to the back of the shop, closed the shopfront door and switched off the lights.

The man claimed that as the woman groped him, she rattled off a list of services and their prices.

When he said he wanted a regular massage, she allegedly got annoyed because regular massage was hard work and not worth its price.

When the man said he was afraid of getting caught in a raid, the masseuse told him there was nothing to worry about as there was already a check the day before.

Shin Min visited the mall and witnessed the doors of shady shops closing and the lights switched off after male customers entered.

Legitimate wellness shop owners at the mall said they were not affected by the shady businesses but some other business owners there claimed the seedy shops gave the mall a bad reputation.