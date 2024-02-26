 There's something shady going on at People's Park Centre, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

There's something shady going on at People's Park Centre

There's something shady going on at People's Park Centre
PHOTO: SM
Feb 26, 2024 03:30 pm

People's Park Centre in Chinatown is apparently seedy, with a number of its shops offering "special" massages.

Shin Min Daily News was tipped off by a 55-year-old reader who said she often saw scantily-clad women at the third floor of the mall approach men who walked past their shops.

A 32-year-old man the Chinese daily spoke to said he knew at least one shop on that floor offered "special" services.

He had gone into the shop for a massage.

The masseuse led him to the back of the shop, closed the shopfront door and switched off the lights.

The man claimed that as the woman groped him, she rattled off a list of services and their prices. 

In the YouTube video, the driver quotes the high fare because he says the area is “very jam”.
Singapore

Tourists call out limo taxi driver for charging $100 for 3km ride

Related Stories

Woman 'chopes' parking space in Chinatown with hands on hips, shooing vehicles away

Chinatown store fires man for allegedly harassing female colleagues

Faulty exhaust hoods turn up the heat for hawkers at People's Park Food Centre

When he said he wanted a regular massage, she allegedly got annoyed because regular massage was hard work and not worth its price.

When the man said he was afraid of getting caught in a raid, the masseuse told him there was nothing to worry about as there was already a check the day before.

Shin Min visited the mall and witnessed the doors of shady shops closing and the lights switched off after male customers entered.

Legitimate wellness shop owners at the mall said they were not affected by the shady businesses but some other business owners there claimed the seedy shops gave the mall a bad reputation.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Chinatownshopping mall