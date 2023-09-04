Woman 'chopes' parking space in Chinatown with hands on hips, shooing vehicles away

A young woman raised a few eyebrows recently after pictures of her “choping” a parking space were posted online.

Posting images of the incident, Facebook group ROADS.sg said the incident occurred in Banda Street in Chinatown on Saturday (Sept 2) at 4pm.

What was striking about this woman was the way she went about her faux pas – with hands on hips as if authoritatively claiming the parking space for herself and her friend who was driving.

According to the post, she even shooed away a few cars in the process.

Not surprisingly, many netizens called the woman out for her actions, and urged the authorities to intervene.

Some also pointed out that the vehicle that ended up occupying the space sported a Malaysian licence plate, adding that such acts appear to be the norm across the Causeway.