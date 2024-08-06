Woman claims son infected with salmonella after BBQ dinner

The five-year-old had diarrhoea and vomiting for three days.

A 33-year-old mother took her five-year-old twins to a barbecue restaurant at Thomson Road for dinner on July 28.

"I ordered non-spicy chicken wings and sausages for my boys," Ms Zeng, a housewife, told Shin Min Daily News.

"The older boy didn't want any, so his brother, who likes to eat skewered meat, ate everything.

"Then he suddenly felt uncomfortable in his stomach after eating.

"We had noodles that afternoon and the meats in the evening. I believe it was related to the food at the restaurant."

According to Ms Zeng, her son vomited at about 9pm when they were already home. She thought nothing of it and told him to drink water and go to bed.

She sent him to school as usual the following morning but at 11am received a call from his teacher who told her that her son was running a temperature. He also had diarrhoea and was vomiting.

"I took him to a doctor but it did not help. By Day 3, there was blood in his stool," recalled Ms Zeng.

She took him to KK Women's and Children's Hospital and doctors said he had salmonella infection. The boy was put on intravenous drip.

Ms Zeng called the restaurant on July 30 to seek an explanation but did not get a response.

When contacted, a person claiming to be an employee of the barbecue restaurant told the Chinese daily that Ms Zeng had requested for disposable tableware because her son was not feeling well.

The restaurant said the matter had been handed over to the police and Singapore Food Agency, which confirmed that it was investigating the incident.