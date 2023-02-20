Woman dies after accident along TPE; minibus driver arrested

The accident took place at about 8am on Monday and involved a minibus and two motorcycles.

A 26-year-old woman died while a 54-year-old man was arrested following an accident which occurred along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) towards the Pan-Island Expressway on Monday morning.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said the accident took place at about 8am and involved a minibus and two motorcycles.

A 29-year-old male motorcyclist was conscious, while the woman, who was riding pillion, was unconscious when taken to the hospital, where she later died.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were taken to Changi General Hospital.

A 54-year-old man, who was the driver of the minibus, has been arrested for careless driving causing death, the police said, adding that the other motorcyclist involved - a 31-year-old man - was assisting in investigations.

The police are investigating.

The Land Transport Authority had issued an alert about the accident at 8.05am, advising motorists to avoid lane two of the TPE.

Regular updates were later put up to inform motorists of traffic congestion, with the last one issued about two hours later.

There were 3,854 accidents involving motorcyclists and their pillion riders in 2022, constituting about 56.1 per cent of all traffic accidents – an increase from 3,464 in 2021.

More of them sustained injuries as well, from 3,693 in 2021 to 4,165 in 2022, although the number of deaths fell from 50 to 47 during that same period.