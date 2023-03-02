Woman distraught after finding poop on hotel bed just after checking-in

The actual party pooper.

A daycation ended up becoming the “worst nightmare” when one woman realized her bed sheets had poop on it, after checking in to a hotel.

In a TikTok video Ms Lili Ong uploaded on Wednesday (Mar 1), under the username omglili, she shares a view of the ‘premier double room’, at M Hotel Singapore, claiming she was “actually pretty happy with it” at first.

She says in the video: “The room was big, the bathroom was big, and I really liked the office area. I also ordered some room service and it came really fast, in like 15 minutes, and the food was good so I was happy.”

According to AsiaOne, the 23-year-old freelance voice actress paid $190 to book the room from 11am to 7pm.

A while into her stay, Ms Ong felt cold and decided to get under the covers.

To her horror, she found poop on her bed sheets.

She also discovered similar stain marks on the towels in the bathroom.

She told AsiaOne: “It's incredibly unsanitary... [This is] supposed to be a four-star hotel.”

In her video, she says he spoke with the hotel manager, who offered her a refund and a free night’s stay.

But the ordeal left Ms Ong distraught, and she adds at the end of her video that she did not think she will be staying at the hotel again.

Many in the comments shared her revulsion -- though some suggested that the poop might have been hers.

“I think I would feel much better if it was my own poop rather than someone else's,” she responded.