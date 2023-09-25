Woman falls down after slipper gets caught in escalator at Plaza Singapura

A woman fell down after her slipper got stuck in an escalator at Plaza Singapura on Sept 21.

Celine alerted Stomp to the incident and shared a photo of a FitFlop slipper wedged at the bottom of the escalator.

"A lady in her 40s was on the escalator travelling downwards when her left slipper got stuck in the escalator as she was about to reach the end," said the Stomper.

"She fell down because the escalator stopped abruptly, and she (suffered) some bruises on her leg.

"Shopkeepers nearby helped to call the security guard but no technician was seen."

In response to a Stomp query, a Plaza Singapura spokesperson said: "At about 12.50pm on Sept 21, we were notified that a shopper's footwear was caught in the escalator on Level 5.

"The mall’s technicians arrived shortly to assist the shopper.

"No injuries were reported.

"The safety of our shoppers and tenants remains our top priority.

"As a safety precaution, we immediately contacted our escalator vendor following the incident to conduct the necessary inspection and ensure that our escalators are functioning well and comply with all safety requirements."