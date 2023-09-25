Woman finds cockroach after almost finishing her bento box meal, SFA looking into matter

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) is looking into an incident where a woman found a cockroach in her bento box meal bought from Ichiban Boshi at Marina Bay Link Mall.

Sean informed Stomp that his wife had bought the bento box for lunch on Sept 18 and paid $18.20 for it.

She was about three-quarters through her meal when she found the insect.

"The branch offered to exchange the bento and give a refund but my wife did not accept it," he said.

He added that she reported the matter to SFA on the same day.

In response to a Stomp query, an SFA spokesperson said the agency is looking into the matter.

"Food safety is a joint responsibility. While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices," the spokesperson added.

"Food operators should also ensure that their premises are clean and well-maintained. Members of the public who come across any potentially errant food operator should report to SFA via the online feedback form.

"As part of the enquiry and gathering of evidence, SFA may engage the feedback provider for more details and will not hesitate to take enforcement action if sufficient evidence has been obtained."