Audrey Fang had named Mitchell Ong as CPF beneficiary

Ms Audrey Fang's body arrived home in Petir Road on April 27, more than two weeks after she went missing while on a solo trip in Spain.

About two months after Singaporean woman Audrey Fang's body was found in Abanilla, the Spanish court said it received report confirming that the 39-year-old had nominated Mitchell Ong as her CPF beneficiary.

The letter from the Central Provident Fund Board of Singapore, dated May 16, showed 43-year-old Ong as Ms Fang's beneficiary in the event of her death, reported La Verdad on June 3.

This sheds light on the message found on Ms Fang's tablet: "I wish to clarify that my decision to nominate you for my CPF was made because you are my long-time friend and my trusted confidant."

The message was dated weeks before the incident.

Ms Fang went missing while on holiday in Xabia, in south-eastern Spain.

Her body was found on April 10 at a lorry park around 150km away, or about two hours’ drive from her hotel. She was reportedly stabbed more than 30 times.

After they were shown the message on the tablet, Ms Fang's family members approached CPF Board for confirmation.

Ong, who is in provisional detention, was to be the beneficiary of all the money in her CPF accounts – about $500,000 in total.

In October 2023, Ms Fang and Ong chatted on WhatsApp and he had thanked her for naming him as her CPF beneficiary.

The judge handling the case has also requested for banking, property and economic information of both Ms Fang and Ong to verify the relationship that existed between them and identify Ong's motive for the murder.

More information "regarding life insurance, funds or any financial or banking asset that the victim had contracted and, where appropriate, the identity of their beneficiary or beneficiaries, in the event of death" is yet to be received.