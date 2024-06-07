Woman lights mosquito coils, sprays insecticide daily

She would also spray insecticide through the gap in the parapet.

A woman at Block 186A Rivervale Drive has been said to be a nuisance to her neighbours.

Mr and Mrs Luo, who live in the unit right below the woman's, told Shin Min Daily News that she has lived there for more than 20 years but her disruptive behaviours started only about two years ago.

Neighbours complain that the woman would line the corridor space outside her unit with mosquito coils and spray insecticide and a chemical that smells like bleach.

"She has been spraying insecticide at around 9am every day for the past two years and lighting mosquito coils in the corridor. She sometimes cleans the corridor and pours the dirty water over the parapet," said Mr Luo, 76.

He added that the woman would also pour a chemical out her kitchen window, causing marks on his windows and clothes drying rack.

"It smelt a bit like bleach. We don't dare to hang our clothes outside."

A 26-year-old aircraft technician who moved into the unit next to the woman's about nine months ago said "sometimes I have difficulty breathing" from the mosquito coils.

He also goes down the stairs to take the lift from another floor just to avoid walking past her door to the lift on their floor.

The woman told the Chinese daily that the coils and insecticide were used to kill flies. "The residents around me keep cooking, which causes a lot of small flies. That's why I light mosquito coils and spray insecticide every day."

She also said Mr Luo had splashed her with water.

"I was cleaning my windows and she splashed water from hers. We argued and I sprayed her with water, and she continued to splash water on me," said Mr Luo.