Woman seen ‘feeding fish’ in Bishan-AMK Park, says it’s ‘expired milk powder’

The woman was seen pouring milk powder in the pond at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.

The woman’s suspicious behaviour at the pond attracted the attention of a nearby parkgoer.

Upon closer inspection, Hu, who was strolling with her daughter in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, realised that the woman was holding a packet of milk powder and pouring it into the pond.

The 36-year-old clerk told Shin Min Daily News that she and her daughter were at the park at about 9.25am on Nov 15 when she spotted the woman.

When she discovered what the latter was up to, she reminded her that feeding fish was not allowed, but to no avail. The woman proceeded to dump more milk powder into the water.

When Hu tried again to persuade the woman to stop, she allegedly told Hu that the milk powder had expired before emptying the contents of the packet into the pond.

According to Hu, the water in the pond turned murky, and the fish swam away.

“I didn’t dare to stop her at the moment because I was worried about the safety of myself and my child, so I just took a photo and walked away,” she said.

The woman left immediately after she was done, Hu said. She then reported what had happened to the park’s staff and shared the photo of the woman.

The staff then went to look for the woman, but it is not known if they found her.

The woman’s actions have left Hu feeling concerned that she had polluted the pond as milk powder contains protein and sugar.

Too many nutrients in the water could cause microorganisms to multiply rapidly and negatively impact the balance of the ecosystem, she added.

“This is very scary, she should not have done this.”