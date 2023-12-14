Woman sits on luggage trolley and takes selfie while being pushed around at Changi Airport
A luggage trolley is not a toy.
And the women are not children.
Yet, a woman was pushing another perched on a luggage trolley like kids playing with a new toy.
Stomper Lim shared a video of the Nov 18 incident at Changi Airport.
The video shows the woman in sunglasses smiling and taking a selfie with her phone as she was being wheeled about on the trolley.
"Is that the correct way of using a trolley?" asked the Stomper.
He felt that their "uncivilised behaviour" was a misuse of the luggage trolley.
In November last year, Stomp reported that a man and woman were caught on camera sitting in a supermarket trolley each at the FairPrice Xtra in AMK Hub.
They were having fun being pushed by their friends until supermarket staff was informed.
