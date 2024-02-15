Woman taken to hospital after accident involving Go-Ahead Singapore bus and car

The police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Marine Parade Road and Still Road South at about 9.55pm.

A 21-year-old woman was taken to hospital after an accident involving a Go-Ahead Singapore bus and a car in Marine Parade on Feb 14.

In response to queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Marine Parade Road and Still Road South at about 9.55pm.

Photos of the aftermath of the incident from an eyewitness show a black car being towed away from the road junction.

The front of the car is observed to be badly damaged, and a probation plate can be seen on the corner of the cracked windshield. The left front door is dented inwards.

The front bumper of the bus is damaged, and some debris is scattered in front of it.

The eyewitness told ST that the bus was from Go-Ahead Singapore’s fleet.

A female car passenger was conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital. The Singapore Civil Defence Force and police did not provide an update on the car’s driver.

Police investigations are under way.

The Straits Times has contacted Go-Ahead Singapore for more information.