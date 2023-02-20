Woman wears make-up on train; not bothered about "stares"

Wearing make-up while you are on public transport? Baffling why one would do that, but it doesn't seem that impossible.

In a TikTok video posted on Sunday (Feb 19), user @unbiden captured herself going through the entire routine during her one-hour MRT train journey to Jurong.

Doing so, she said, was made possible since mandatory mask-wearing restrictions were lifted on Feb 13.

In the one-minute video, the woman showed off her skill that included drawing her brows and pulling off the impossible task of wearing eyeliner on a moving train.

She also encouraged other girls to be brave about wearing make-up in public, saying: “Girls when someone stares at you, just stare back.”

Her caption read: “What is social anxiety?”

Many responded positively to the video, commending @unbiden for her courage to do her make-up in public without stressing over what others might think.

Referring to her confidence, one said: “Girlboss behaviour.”

The video received more than 100,000 likes within a day.