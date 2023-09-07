 Workers’ Party MP Faisal Manap attends Meet-The-People session after hospitalisation leave, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Workers’ Party MP Faisal Manap attends Meet-The-People session after hospitalisation leave
Workers Party MP Faisal Manap (first row, right) expressed his thanks to everyone for their well-wishes, concerns and prayers during his recovery.PHOTO: THE WORKERS' PARTY/FACEBOOK
Natasha Ann Zachariah Correspondent
Sep 07, 2023 11:53 am

Aljunied GRC MP and Workers’ Party (WP) vice-chairman Faisal Manap was back serving residents at a Meet-The-People (MPS) session in Kaki Bukit Division on Wednesday, after two angioplasty procedures and six weeks’ hospitalisation leave.

On Thursday, WP said in a statement on Facebook that Mr Faisal is “revitalised and is prepared to resume his duties”.

In July, it was reported that Mr Faisal, 48, was admitted to the hospital for a cardiac condition and was in the intensive care unit.

WP’s statement added that Mr Faisal was grateful towards his fellow WP MPs and former MPs Mr Low Thia Khiang, Mr Png Eng Huat and Ms Lee Li Lian for covering his duties, as well as the volunteers who saw to the needs of the residents.

Mr Faisal, who has been an Aljunied GRC MP since 2011, also expressed his thanks to everyone for their well-wishes, concerns and prayers during his recovery.

