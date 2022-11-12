Workers’ Party re-elects Sylvia Lim as chair and Pritam Singh as secretary-general; Png Eng Huat retires from CEC

WP chair Sylvia Lim and secretary-general Pritam Singh were re-elected at a party meeting on Saturday.

The Workers’ Party re-elected Ms Sylvia Lim as party chair and Mr Pritam Singh as secretary-general on Saturday.

Former Hougang MP Png Eng Huat retired from the party’s top decision-making body, the central executive committee (CEC), and three new members were elected. They are Mr Ang Boon Yaw, 40, Mr Nathaniel Koh, 39 and Mr Tan Kong Soon, 45.

The CEC is elected every two years by party members in its inner circle.

The last time elections were held was in December 2020, when a group of 15 was voted in, including former Sengkang GRC MP Raeesah Khan, who later resigned from the party and as an MP in November 2021 after admitting to lying in Parliament.

The 10 re-elected members include Sengkang GRC MPs Louis Chua, He Ting Ru and Jamus Lim. Aljunied GRC MPs Gerald Giam, Faisal Manap and Leon Perera were also re-elected, along with current Hougang MP Dennis Tan.

Also on the list were ex-WP chief Mr Low Thia Khiang, as well as Mr Kenneth Foo and Ms Nicole Seah, who contested in East Coast GRC in the 2020 General Election.

Mr Nathaniel Koh was fielded in Marine Parade GRC in GE 2020, while Mr Tan Kong Soon had previously been on the CEC in 2016. Mr Ang Boon Yaw is a lawyer who started volunteering with the WP in 2012.

The re-election of Ms Lim and Mr Singh comes days after the Court of Appeal issued its ruling on a long-running case over their management of Aljunied-Hougang Town Council after the WP won Aljunied GRC in the 2011 General Election.

The apex court found the duo, together with Mr Low and others, had acted in good faith when they decided to waive the tender for a managing agent, but not in the implementation of payment processes or addressing the potential conflict of interest involved, and its risks.