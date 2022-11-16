WP appoints new leadership roles, MP He Ting Ru selected as treasurer

Sengkang GRC MP He Ting Ru will take on the role of treasurer.

The Workers’ Party has released its new appointments for the party’s top decision-making body, with Sengkang GRC MP He Ting Ru taking on the role of treasurer.

Three new faces took on posts in the WP’s central executive committee’s (CEC), although most of the other appointments were largely similar to the previous CEC elected in December 2020.

CEC debutant Nathaniel Koh, who contested in Marine Parade GRC in the 2020 General Election, will be the deputy treasurer. The role was held by former Sengkang GRC MP Raeesah Khan prior to her resignation from the WP in November 2021.

The two other newcomers to the CEC, Mr Ang Boon Yaw and Mr Tan Kong Soon, have been appointed as deputy organising secretaries, the post that Ms He held previously.

Mr Ang had previously assisted former Member of Parliament Chen Show Mao at his Meet-the-People sessions, while Mr Tan was former WP party chief Low Thia Khiang’s legislative assistant.

Hougang MP Dennis Tan retains his post as organising secretary, as did Aljunied GRC MPs Faisal Manap and Leon Perera as vice chairman and head of the party’s media team respectively. Sengkang GRC MPs Louis Chua and Jamus Lim also stay as deputy head of the media team and deputy head of policy research respectively.

Former party treasurer Gerald Giam continues as head of policy research. The top CEC posts were confirmed last Saturday after WP re-elected Ms Sylvia Lim as party chairman and Mr Pritam Singh as secretary-general at the party’s biennial meeting. The three WP leaders are all Aljunied GRC MPs.

Ms Nicole Seah remains president of the youth wing, and Mr Kenneth Foo retains his role as a deputy organising secretary. Both had contested as part of WP’s East Coast GRC slate in the 2020 election.

WP said on Wednesday that Mr Low was elected to the CEC, and that the former party chief will continue to serve as a member of the committee.