YIJC student assisting in police investigations following controversial video on Racial Harmony Day

A male student from Yishun-Innova Junior College (YIJC) who is depicted in a viral video acting out racially insensitive behaviour and negative stereotypes in classrooms is involved in a police investigation, according to the Ministry of Education (MOE).

In response to TNPs queries on Friday (July 22), MOE said it is aware of a video depicting a “misbehaving student” from YIJC.

“The student is currently cooperating with police investigations,” the statement read.

“YIJC has spoken to the student to help him understand that his actions were inappropriate, and that care and sensitivity must be exercised in Singapore’s multiracial and multireligious context.”

The video, which has been shared on various social media outlets, shows a person wearing what is typically a traditional Arab attire for men, complete with headgear (kufiya).

In a classroom, the person slides his right hand across the chest of another person who is kneeling and wearing a black hood over the head, presumably an enactment of a mock execution.

Later, the person in Arab garb enters at least two classrooms and leaves behind a black backpack before running off, seemingly to reference terrorist-type bombings.

The video was titled "YIJC (Yishun Innova Junior College) student being racist during racial harmony day" on both platforms.