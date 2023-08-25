Yishun cafe selling alcohol ordered to stop operating and return premises to HDB by end-Aug

Residents complained in June about noise, littering and rowdy behaviour by patrons of the Hood Vibes cafe.

A cafe on the ground floor of a Yishun public housing block has been ordered by HDB to cease operations and return the premises to the board by Thursday next week.

This comes after complaints from residents in June about noise, littering and rowdy behaviour by patrons of the Hood Vibes cafe, which serves alcohol, at the premises at Blk 468A Yishun Street 43.

Nee Soon GRC MP Derrick Goh said in a Facebook post last week that he had also checked out the cafe after hearing feedback that a pub had opened there, and did not recognise most of the patrons as Nee Soon Link residents.

Queried by The Straits Times, HDB said the unit had been rented out for use as a cafe. HDB said it had found, during several visits to the cafe to investigate the residents’ complaints, that the tenant had breached the terms of the tenancy.

It added: “While the premises were rented out for use as a cafe to serve food and beverages to residents throughout the day, our inspections found that it was operating from 4.30pm to 10pm and selling mainly alcoholic beverages.

“There was no food menu, nor food being served to customers at the cafe during our visits.”

["Pub" @ Meadow Spring] Recently, I heard rumblings that a pub had started at Blk 468A @ Meadow Spring.



HDB said the tenant has not been cooperative and continued with the breaches, despite its repeated warnings to the tenant to stop the unauthorised use of the premises, and to operate the cafe as stated in the tenancy agreement.

HDB then served a Notice to Quit on the tenant last month, requiring the cafe to stop operations and the premises returned by Aug 31.

In an Instagram post a week ago, Hood Vibes said it was closed till further notice.

Earlier, the Hood Vibes proprietor told Chinese daily Shin Min Daily News that it was a cafe with an alcohol licence, and that it played only “soft background music”.

Speaking to ST, Mr Goh said that residents had sent him screen grabs of Hood Vibes’ earlier Instagram posts advertising their sale of alcohol. In one post on June 24, Hood Vibes described itself as the “newest bar in the hood”.

In a post dated June 24, Hood Vibes described itself as the newest bar in the hood. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM INSTAGRAM



The post has since been edited to read the “newest cafe in the hood”.

“HDB and the authorities have done a full investigation and the feedback from my residents have been addressed,” said Mr Goh.

ST has contacted Hood Vibes for comment.