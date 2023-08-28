3 Singaporean women killed in traffic accident in Johor
JOHOR BAHRU - Three Singaporean women were killed in a traffic accident in Johor, Malaysia, on Monday afternoon.
The accident took place at around 2pm in Jalan Kota Tinggi-Kluang, near Ladang Cenas, reported Bernama.
The women were in a Honda Freed MPV when it collided into a roll-on/roll-off lorry, the Johor Fire and Rescue Department’s operations centre said.
“The male driver of the Honda Freed, also a Singaporean, and the lorry driver survived,” it said in a statement.
A fire engine with five firefighters were deployed immediately to the site, with the operation ending at 2.35pm.
The victims’ bodies have been handed over to the Health Ministry.
A spokesman for Singapore’s consulate-general in Johor Bahru told The New Straits Times that the victims’ families have been informed.
The Straits Times has contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment.
