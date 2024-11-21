 3-year-old dies in collision on Johor expressway, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

3-year-old dies in collision on Johor expressway

The incident occurred at KM148.1 along the North-South expressway at about 3pm.PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
TNP
Nov 21, 2024 08:03 am

A toddler was killed while seven of his family members sustained injuries after the family’s car crashed into a trailer near Bukit Gambir, a town in Johor, on Nov 20.

The Johor Fire and Rescue Department received a distress call about the incident, which occurred at KM148.1 along the North-South expressway, at about 3pm. Six firemen with one Light Fire Rapid Tender (LFRT) from Bukit Gambir fire station were deployed to the scene immediately.

According to operation commander Jahairi Syukor, nine people were involved in the accident.

“There are eight people inside the car – three men, one woman, three boys and one girl, while the trailer was driven by a male.

“However, it is unfortunate that one of the victims from the car, a young boy, believed to be three years old, died at the scene,” he said.

Mr Jahairi added that seven other victims sustained injuries due to the incident and were sent to the nearest hospital for immediate medical treatment. The trailer driver was unharmed.

“Firefighters managed to pull the victims out of the car as none of them was wedged inside the vehicle,” he said adding that the operation ended at 3.44pm.

