402 kids rescued from M'sia welfare homes in abuse crackdown

KUALA LUMPUR – All 171 individuals detained following raids at 20 care homes allegedly linked to Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISB) have been remanded for seven days.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Razarudin Husain said the police are working with relevant ministries and agencies to complete the investigation as well as further action involving the victims rescued during the operation codenamed Ops Global.

“Our investigation continues as we are looking on other action that can be taken.

“The care homes were opened for orphans, thus we are checking whether all of them are registered.

“We are checking for other possible offences and there will be other witnesses that will come forward (to assist with the investigation),” he said when contacted on Sept 12.

The IGP said all 20 premises raided on Sept 11 have been closed.

It was reported that 402 children were rescued following raids on 20 care homes in Selangor and Negri Sembilan.

The IGP had said this was only the tip of the iceberg of the horrific abuses the children were subjected to.

“Among the allegations are the children were forced to molest other inhabitants, this is what we gathered from intelligence and statements. Those who were sick were not allowed to seek medical attention until their condition became critical.

“There were a few children, aged five years old, who were burnt with a hot spoon when they made a mistake. The caretakers also touched the children’s bodies as if to conduct "medical checks".

“Child victims and religious sentiments were used to gather sympathy and funds from the outside,” he said.

Preliminary investigations also revealed that these children are not orphans. Many were placed in these homes as infants, with their parent’s knowledge and subjected to indoctrination under the guise of religious education, a practice Razarudin condemned as harmful.

The IGP also said the children rescued were believed to be those of GISB members.

He did not rule out the possibility of deaths linked to the syndicate’s activities and added that a detailed investigation would be conducted into the matter.

Police rescued 402 children, comprising 201 boys and 201 girls, aged between one and 17, from the 18 care homes in a rescue operation called Ops Global.

Razarudin said 171 suspects, aged between 17 and 64 years old, were arrested, including a teacher and dorm caretakers. – THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK