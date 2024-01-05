 ‘Agents’ smuggle duty-free items out of Malaysia’s Forest City, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

‘Agents’ smuggle duty-free items out of Malaysia’s Forest City

‘Agents’ smuggle duty-free items out of Malaysia’s Forest City
PHOTO: ST FILE
Michelle Chin
Jan 05, 2024 05:31 pm

Duty-free cigarettes and alcoholic drinks are being smuggled out of Malaysia’s Forest City by “agents”, according to a New Straits Times report published on Jan 5.

Located in Johor, the zone enjoys duty-free status, but these duty-free items must be consumed within Forest City. Items taken out of the area are subjected to taxes.

Spanning about 30 sq km, Forest City is a mixed-use area (for living and working) launched under China’s Belt and Road Initiative with a company partly owned by Johor’s sultan. The development is within driving distance from Singapore.

For a smuggling fee, “agents” touted to take duty-free purchases out of the city for “customers”, reported media outlet NST. The smuggling fee was at least RM25 ($7.15) per crate of beer (24 cans in each crate), while different charges apply to liquor and cigarettes.

A crate of Tiger beer can be bought for RM74.30 at a Forest City duty-free store. The same purchase may cost RM143.90 in other parts of Malaysia.

Under the law, there is a limit on the amount of cigarettes and alcoholic drinks that people may buy at duty-free costs.

Malaysia began imposing a new 10 per cent low value goods (LVG) tax from Jan 1, 2024
World

M'sians start paying new tax for online shopping

Related Stories

Arresting M'sia drug lord might solve 70% of Thai trafficking cases

Man in Selangor dies after his neck got pinned under shutter

3 injured in shooting incident in Sibu on New Year's Day

When an NST reporter visited a duty-free complex (that has more than 10 duty-free shops), he was approached by a man touting “smuggling services”.

“If I take out 30 crates at a time, I would be charged for just one or two to meet the tax quota.

“But otherwise, I can just drive through,” the man was quoted as saying.

The reporter declined the offer, but noted the man’s contact details.

The reporter also observed that people can drive duty-free buys out using their own vehicles even without the help of smugglers.

Upon entering Forest City’s duty-free complex, the reporter was told by a Customs officer that duty-free cigarettes and alcoholic drinks must be consumed within Forest City.

However, when the reporter left the duty-free complex about three hours later, there was no Customs officer in sight, but “a security guard who waved the reporter’s car through with barely a glance”, according to NST.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

malaysiaTAXATIONFOOD AND DRINK