AirAsia passengers get in-flight ‘upgrade’ as Siti Nurhaliza, David Foster serenade them over PA system

PETALING JAYA - A recent AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore saw a massive “upgrade” to its in-flight entertainment system when several renowned singers, including Malaysian icon Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, treated passengers to a mini ‘concert’.

The pleasant surprise saw the popular songstress accompanied by Grammy Award-winning music legend David Foster and fellow acclaimed singers Michael Bolton, Katherine McPhee, Peabo Bryson and Loren Allred as they sang snippets of various hits after taking over the plane’s PA system.

In an Instagram video posted by AirAsia crew member Victor Wong on Aug 9, passengers were seen awestruck as they were treated to beautiful renditions of classic hits like A Whole New World, I Have Nothing, When A Man Loves A Woman, I Swear, and Never Enough.

Siti also sang her popular number, Aku Cinta Padamu, which received a standing ovation as passengers excitedly whipped out their phones to record the unexpected treat.

Towards the end of the video, Foster thanked the flight’s operator AirAsia as he walked to the back of the plane to greet the remaining passengers.

The group of celebrities were onboard the Singapore-bound flight for their sold-out David Foster and Friends concert having just concluded the same charity show at the Mega Star Arena in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 7. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK