Amber Heard claims records from her therapist could have changed verdict

Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018.

Actress Amber Heard claims her therapist has a binder of notes which record the abuse she allegedly suffered but it was not admitted in court.

She believes it would have changed the verdict in the bitter defamation case she fought against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Depp sued Heard over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018 in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse".

The jury found on June 1 that Depp and Heard had defamed each other, but weighed in far more strongly with Depp. He was awarded US$10.35 million (S$14.4 million) in damages, in contrast with US$2 million awarded to Heard.

In her first post-trial interview, Heard spoke to Dateline last Friday (June 17) on an episode titled Amber Heard: After The Verdict. Snippets from the interview had aired earlier in the week as teasers.

"There's a binder worth of years of notes dating back to 2011 from the very beginning of my relationship that were taken by my doctor, who I was reporting the abuse to," she said on the show.

"Her notes represented years - years - of real-time explanations of what was going on," she added.

These notes, which were shared on Dateline, revealed that Heard, 36, told her therapist Depp "hit her" and "threw her on the floor" in January 2012 and, eight months later, "ripped her nightgown" and "threw her on the bed".

The Aquaman actress (2018) also alleged that Depp, 59, "threw her against a wall and threatened to kill her" in 2013, according to the notes.

The former celebrity couple started dating in 2012 and were married from 2015 to 2017.

The judge ruled those notes were hearsay and inadmissible.

A spokesman for Depp said before the show aired: "It's unfortunate that while Johnny is looking to move forward with his life, the defendant and her team are back to repeating, reimagining and re-litigating matters that have already been decided by the court and a verdict that was unanimously and unequivocally decided by a jury in Johnny's favour."